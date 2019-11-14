Family of 15-year-old teen shot and killed in southeast Topeka speaks out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three to four men Topeka police say are involved in a deadly shooting that killed two people Tuesday are still on the loose.

Topeka police said 15-year-old Owen Hughes and 21-year-old Reginald McKinney Jr were killed in the shooting.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Southeast Maryland Avenue.

According to Hughes’ grandma, Glenda McEnany, Owen and Reginald didn’t know each other.

McEnany said her family is completely distraught and confused about why this happened. Her grandson was home just after 3 p.m. Tuesday with his 12-year-old brother.

McEnany said that Hughes heard some type of commotion going on outside and that he must have seen something out the window because he told his younger brother to stay down before he opened the front door.

McEnany said that’s when Hughes was shot.

According to Topeka Public Schools, Hughes was enrolled at a local high school but hasn’t shown up this year. McEnany says he wasn’t attending school because he was getting homeschooled by his mom.

However, his mom wasn’t home when the shooting happened because she was picking up one of his siblings from kindergarten.

The other victim, McKinney Jr., was 21 years old and a proud father of his 6-month-old son, Reginald McKinney III.

It’s not known what he was doing in front of Hughes’ home.

Topeka police said they are looking for three or four men that were seen running away from the area after the two were shot.

This is an ongoing investigation and police urge anyone with information to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.