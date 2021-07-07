Family of 17-year-old killed in Topeka shooting raising money for funeral

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The family of Nevaeh Martinez, a 17-year-old shot and killed in Topeka, is selling plates of food to raise money for her funeral’s services.

The first part of the fundraiser took place Wednesday, selling homemade dinner plates for $13 apiece at a home located at 100 SW Taylor St.

Her loved ones will have a similar fundraiser on Friday at the same location from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Her friends and family will release balloons in Martinez’s memory at 7 p.m. at 11th and Clay. To donate directly to their expenses, you can click here.