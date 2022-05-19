TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Rice family is remembering their beloved son, brother and father following a vehicle incident that left Sam Rice dead.

27 News met with the mother and sibling of Sam Thursday, following the announcement by the Shawnee County District Attorney filing murder charges against Geovany Andrew Arellano in relation to his death.

“He loved everyone,” said Sam’s sister LawShawna Jackson. “Everyone is devastated, but I know he would want everyone to keep their head up, keep loving on each other, and be there for his children.”

Sam was taken from his loved ones Sunday, May 15. As a man that embodied family values, his death left them in disbelief.

“He was a very good Dad,” Sam’s Mother Cynthia McGee said. “He wanted to do more for his kids.”

Eight years ago, Sam pursued college even while working. Going straight from work to school or to study.

“When he got his degree it was just wonderful,” McGee said. “He was always a go-getter.”

A big dreamer as well, Sam always looked for ways to improve and grow alongside loved ones. The night before his passing, Sam celebrated his daughters graduation from Washburn University.

“He took care of and raised his daughter and his son, they were the most important thing in his life,” McGee said.

A friend to strangers and lover of motorcycles, his energy and passion will be missed around the capital city.

“He would do anything for his children, and basically for anybody,” McGee said. “He was just loved throughout Topeka. He just cared about people.”

Instead of flowers, his memorial contribution will go towards the Bikers Against Child Abuse Chapter in Kansas. Truly a testament to his good will and spirit. Rice’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, at Dove Southeast Chapel.