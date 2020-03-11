Family of local Special Olympian agrees with decision to cancel events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus forced Special Olympics Kansas officials to cancel their upcoming events, including one that would have brought hundreds of people to Topeka this weekend.

Steven Ijams is not your typical athlete.

“With him having brain trauma he can’t play typical sports,” said his mom Morgan Ijams.

He has autism, a movement disorder and intellectual disabilities just to name a few. So for Steven the Special Olympics basketball team was the perfect place to score.

“He just started. This was his first year, and he absolutely loves it,” Ijams said. “Special Olympics has been great to us. The first practice, so welcoming so warming.”

This weekend was supposed to be Steven’s first state competition. That was until leaders made the call to cancel the event because of coronavirus concerns.

Heather Waters, the Vice President of Special Olympics Kansas communications, said it was a tough decision to make.

“We don’t want to let the athletes down, but at the same time we want to make sure that they’re at the next competition and they’re healthy and able to compete. At the end of the day the decision had to be made that we want to look out for them,” Waters said.

It was disappointing news for the Ijams family, but they said it was the right one.

“I understand why they’re doing it, because (Steven) doesn’t have the best immune system. I’d rather be safe and I’d rather all the children, all the people with needs be safe,” Ijams said.

His family said Steven will keep participating in Special Olympics and they’re going to keep cheering him on.

“I’m so proud of him for what he’s overcome and what he’s still overcoming to this day.”