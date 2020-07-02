Family of murdered man hopes Netflix documentary helps them get justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local family is hoping a Netflix documentary will help them get answers in a Kansas murder that happened 16 years ago.

The family of Alonzo Brooks had a watch party Wednesday night for a new Netflix crime series that features his death.

Brooks was 23 years old in 2004 when he went to a party in LaCygne, which is on the eastern edge of Kansas. He never came home and police found his body in a creek weeks after he went missing.

It was the Netflix show ‘Official Unsolved Mysteries’ that brought the case to the attention of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister just weeks ago. Now they’ve re-opened the investigation.

Brooks’ mom Maria Ramirez is optimistic that the documentary will help them get justice.

“I hope that it will let the people out there know that we want answers and we need answers now,” Ramirez said. ” I hope it just gets around to everybody out there.”

Alonzo’s brother Billy Brooks agrees.

Every day it’s like reliving it over, and wondering what happened, who’s responsible. Looking for help to try to help solve the case,” Brooks said.

Earlier this month the FBI announced a $100,000 reward for answers about Brooks murder.

If you know anything, you should call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS.