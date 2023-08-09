LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Lawrence business is celebrating its five-year anniversary in a galaxy far, far away.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Terry Taylor, who runs 1313 Mockingbird Lane in Lawrence alongside his wife, about the upcoming celebration. He said his business is welcoming two metal bands to town for a special performance at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Granada Theater that is open to all ages. The opening act will be handled by “Full Metal Z” with the main show coming courtesy of “Galactic Empire.”

Taylor said he’s been wanting to throw an anniversary party for years but was prevented from doing so because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His business, which he says sells “everything from Godzilla to horror movie stuff to Star Wars and Indiana Jones” collectibles, draws its name from “The Munsters” tv series.

Taylor said he wanted “to do something family-oriented and fun” and extended an invitation to perform at the Granada Theater to Full Metal Z as they are both a local band and frequent his store. Like Galactic Empire, Full Metal Z gives a themed performance. While Galactic Empire draws from the Star Wars franchise, Full Metal Z brings Halloween vibes to its shows as the members dress in zombie attire.

In addition to the two bands, 1313 Mockingbird Lane’s anniversary party will also feature the Kansas City Droid Builders Club, Star Wars-themed face painting and cosplayers for photo opportunities. Local artists will also be present selling Star Wars-themed art while all Star Wars items in 1313 Mockingbird Lane will be 13% off all day.

To learn more about the event, click here. The Granada Theater can be found at 1020 Massachusetts St. while 1313 Mockingbird Lane can be found at 1027 Massachusetts St. in Lawrence.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online by clicking here or at the door for the event.