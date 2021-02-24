Family Park master plan heading to Shawnee County Commission with new recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has given their recommendation for the new Family Park master plan. This is the last step before it moves to the Shawnee County Commission in March.

The park will be located at 21st Street and Urish Road. It is already home to Midwest Health Aquatics Center. Take a look at the full master plan below.

The park will be built in phases. At its meeting Tuesday night, the advisory board made recommendations for what should be included in phase one:

Destination playground

Fitness playground

Two shelter/restroom structures

Dog park

16 pickleball courts

Great lawn (entertainment area)

Paved trail and rock paths through the woods with a connection to the neighborhood immediately to the west of the park.

Bicycle pump track

Kids bike park.

The advisory board decided to add the bicycle pump track and kids bike park in to phase one because it will be unique to the area.

The total cost of the park, without the two bike features, is $5.8 million dollars. This is less than the original 8 million dollar total, which leaves money left over to be used in other parks in the county.

The Family Park master plan and the phase one recommendations will be presented to the Shawnee County Commission in March.