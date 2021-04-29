Family Park Master Plan includes extensive list of amenities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – During Thursday’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, commissioners adopted the final Family Park Master Plan presented by HTK Architects and Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Talks for the destination park have been in the works since 2014 and is now one step closer to being a reality.

The park is set to be constructed near Southwest Topeka Aquatics Park at SE 21st and Urish where there is also an existing golf course.

The park will be for all age groups and interests.

“You’ve got a diversity of experiences that you can have. You can play on playgrounds, you can participate in community events there, there’s a large wooded area that will allow some nice trail walking,” Zach Snethen with HTK Architects said.

Proposed Amenities:

Destination/Fitness Playground

Dog Park

Sledding Hill

Pickleball Courts

Indoor Activity Center

Driving Range

Clubhouse/Pro Shop

The estimated total project cost is $30 million.

The project team will discuss construction phases and funding proposals with commissioners at a later date.