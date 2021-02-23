Family Park master plan one step away from heading to Shawnee County Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will discuss the Family Park master plan at its meeting Tuesday. This is the second time the board has discussed the plan and could be the final step before it moves to the Shawnee County Commission.

The park will be located at 21st Street & Urish Road. The site is currently home to the Midwest Health Aquatics Center.

The master plan for Family Park includes playgrounds, a dog park, bike track and putting green. Renderings of the proposed park and plan are published below.

The Shawnee County Commission still needs to approve the master plan. If that happens, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Time Laurent said county leaders will start discussing funding.

“At that point we’ll enter in to some discussions about how we’ll fund the phases that we come up with,” Laurent said. “I think we’re still a little ways away from seeing any sort of construction in that park.”

This is a master plan for Family Park. Laurent said this means that not everything in the plan will be built right away.

“What we’re doing right now with our advisory board is looking at what some of those phasing options would be,” Laurent said. “We know we’re not going to be able to go in and build everything that we’ve put in the plan day one.”

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Central Park Community Center at 1534 SW Clay Street in Topeka.

If the meeting goes well, Laurent said they plan to bring the plan to the Shawnee County Commission in the next two weeks. Take a look at the full presentation below.