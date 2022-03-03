TOPEKA (KSNT) – Beginning Thursday, the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) will start

scheduling appointments for its new Family Planning program which will open Monday, March 7, 2022.

While the facility will begin taking appointments, and officially open on March 7, a ribbon-cutting is planned for during National Public Health Week; April 4-8, 2022.

Funding for the program is coming from the KDHE Title X Family Planning program, which is a state/federal partnership dedicated solely to the provision of reproductive well-being and related preventative health services, according to the Shawnee County Health Department.

Title X Family Planning services have played a critical role in ensuring access to a broad range of family planning and related preventive health services for millions of low-income or uninsured individuals and others across the United States, according to a statement from the Public Health.

Family Planning services will be available at the SCHD – Clinical Services Division, 2115 SW 10th

Ave, by appointment only. Services are available to any individual regardless of income, health

insurance, sex, or residence. Individuals can call 785.251.5700 to schedule an appointment for the

following clinic hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

According to a statement from the Shawnee County Health Department, Family Planning includes a broad range of services related to achieving pregnancy, preventing pregnancy, and assisting women, men, and couples with achieving their desired number and spacing of children. Some of the core family planning services provided by all Title X grantees include:

Discussion with clients about their reproductive life plan

A broad range of acceptable and effective family planning methods and services for delaying or preventing pregnancy

The broad range of family planning services does not include abortion as a method of family planning

Pregnancy testing and counseling in accordance with the Title X regulations

