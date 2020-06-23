Family remembers man killed in Topeka chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local family is mourning and remembering Ricardo J. Rodriguez, 20, of Topeka, after he was killed in a crash early Monday morning.

Emergency crews found Ricardo J. Rodriguez, 20, of Topeka, dead in the passenger seat of a stolen car. It had gotten away from an officer during an attempted stop at 5 a.m. Monday, before the officer said he watched it lose control and hit a pickup truck near Southeast 21st and Adams Street.

The Topeka Police Department is still investigating the crash.

If you would like to support the family, you can do that here.