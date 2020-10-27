Family remembers Topeka tavern 3 years after closing as building is demolished

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka bar was demolished Tuesday after closing nearly three years ago.

Cousin’s Tavern opened back in 1973 as a family business that had an impressive lineage of four generations. The bar had previously closed in 2017 after being bought out by another seller.

“I guess they all got an offer they couldn’t refuse so they decided to sell the bar,” said Roxanne ‘Roxie’ Ramirez-Ortiz, sister to the last owner, Lenard Ramirez.

The row of buildings off of Kansas Avenue have been vacant for a few years now, leaving the family to reminisce on their time spent at the tavern.

“The past couple of years we have just kind of felt displaced because we didn’t have anywhere to go per se where we could all be together in one big place,” Roxie said.

As the building was torn down, the family gathered together to watch the end of an era.

Lenard, 73, of Topeka, who was the last owner of Cousins, passed away October 25th at his home surrounded by family.