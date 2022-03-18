TOPEKA (KSNT) – People gathered in Topeka on Friday to remember a 10-year-old who died in a car crash in Emporia last week.

Family, friends and classmates gathered to remember Terrell Gibbons, many of them wearing red, his favorite color. Loved ones stopped to take pictures in front of a large tapestry with Gibbons’ face on it during the visitation. Gibbons’ older sister Jayla Webb shared memories of her little brother before heading into the service.

“I would have to wait in really long lines to pick him up from school and we would always bake cookies and cake together,” Webb said.

Webb said that she will always remember how she and Gibbons used to watch movies together.

“We were watching this movie and it was about wrestling and I told him to make sure he got out of my bed before he went to sleep and he fell asleep in my bed,” Webb said.

Webb was one of several people to stand up and talk during the funeral service. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson also talked about Gibbons’ impact and asked everyone who knew him from school to stand up.

“His teacher, his classmates and various individuals from across the district are here to tell you you are not alone,” Anderson said.

Anderson presented Gibbons’ family with a plaque signed by his classmates in a show of support.