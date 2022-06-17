TOPEKA (KSNT) – This month’s Real World Parenting Series hosted by the Family Service and Guidance Center is focused on LGBTQ+ youth. Pam Evans with FSGC stopped by 27 News Friday morning with the details.

On Thursday, June 23, parents and guardians have the chance to ask questions about LGBTQ+ Youth in a free live Q&A session via Zoom. You can submit questions ahead of time too. The live Q&A session will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

To register and to submit your questions, head to FSGCtopeka.com/parenting and click the red “Register Here!” button under the Topic of the Month.