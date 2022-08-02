TOPEKA (KSNT) – Family Service & Guidance Center is offering a unique, new program to treat kids who have both mental health and substance use challenges. Dana Schwarz with FSGC joined 27 News Tuesday morning to tell us about it.

According to FSGC, staff will work closely with parents and other family members to give them information and strategies to best help the teen with a full and healthy recovery. Services in the Substance Use Treatment Program include:

Evaluations (including court-ordered)

Outpatient substance use disorder (SUD) treatment

Coordination of mental health and substance use treatment

Intensive outpatient substance use disorder (SUD) treatment

Screening and referral

For information, you can go to their website. Or contact Dana Schwarz, MA, LMAC at (785) 295-6976 or dschwarz@fsgctopeka.com.