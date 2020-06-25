Family Service & Guidance Center talks coronavirus impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Family Service and Guidance Center provides mental health services for people in Topeka.

The director of the center, Brenda Mills, said new admissions went down significantly when the virus hit.

They did however see an increase in the amount of people who showed up for their appointments.

Mills said this was because of the Telemed appointments they were able to offer.

“People weren’t faced with transportation issues. They were at home, what else are they going to do? They can either have school online, or they can meet with their therapist or their favorite case manager online,” Mills said.

She also said they have not seen an increase in suicides over the past few months.