Family Service & Guidance Center to offer “Talking with Your Child About Suicide” online workshop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – FOX 43 News Anchor Erin La Row talked with Pam Evans from to the Family service and Guidance center about their Real-World Parenting Series and upcoming topic, “Talking with your Child About Suicide”.

The free workshop will cover:

How to open up lines of communication with your children about suicide.

Tools and strategies to help your child feel safer and more comfortable talking with you about suicidal thoughts and mental health issues, in general.

What to do if you have safety concerns about your child.

Who to turn to and where to go to address depression and suicidal thoughts and actions.

The event will be held via Zoom on April 23 from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

For event registration, click here.