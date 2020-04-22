Family Service & Guidance Center to offer “Talking with Your Child About Suicide” online workshop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – FOX 43 News Anchor Erin La Row talked with Pam Evans from to the Family service and Guidance center about their Real-World Parenting Series and upcoming topic, “Talking with your Child About Suicide”.

The free workshop will cover:

  • How to open up lines of communication with your children about suicide.
  • Tools and strategies to help your child feel safer and more comfortable talking with you about suicidal thoughts and mental health issues, in general.
  • What to do if you have safety concerns about your child.
  • Who to turn to and where to go to address depression and suicidal thoughts and actions.

The event will be held via Zoom on April 23 from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

For event registration, click here.

