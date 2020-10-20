Family shows Chiefs spirit with straw statues of Mahomes, Kelce

MERIDAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Farrant family is showing their support for the Kansas City Chiefs with more than just a t-shirt with the arrowhead logo on it.

They’re displaying a set of hay bales just off of Highway 4 painted in the likeness of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

It was all part of a recent charity event for Woolly Farms Foundation. The straw statues were an attraction for families who went on the hay ride, but now, they attract some excited attention from people who drive by, Kysa Farrant said.

“Everyone around here is a huge Chiefs fan and our family is, so we just though ‘What better way to put a smile on people’s faces as they are going back to work,'” Farrant said.

The idea was inspired by a couple of similar hay bale statues the family put together of minions from “Despicable Me” a few years ago.

The Farrant family plans to keep the hay bales up as long as they’re in good shape.