Family throws drive-by-parade for mom’s 95th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, a local retirement community celebrated the 95th birthday of a woman who lives there.

Naomi Brooks’ family usually throws her a big party every year, but they decided to have a drive-by parade at Brewster’s Place instead to stick to social distancing rules.

Friends and family drove by honking their horns and holding “happy birthday” signs.

To add to the fun, there was also a musician who played songs with his 100 year-old tuba.

One of Naomi’s children, David Brooks, said they couldn’t pass on celebrating this big milestone.

“How many times does someone in anybody’s family turn 95, you know,” Brooks said. “She didn’t want us to have a party for her 90th.”

All but one of her five children were able to make it to the party.