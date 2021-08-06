Fans and players enjoy Globetrotters visit to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Harlem Globetrotters played at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka Friday night.

The team shut down operations for roughly 15 months due to the pandemic, but they are happy to be back out on the road putting on a show.

“Just being able to put smiles on people’s faces and give them memories that are going to last a lifetime,” one Globetrotters player who goes by ‘Sweet Lou II’ said. “Some people may be having some stuff going on outside of this, but whenever they come to Harlem Globetrotters game they get to just laugh, have fun. It’s just really fun to do that for people.”

The fans enjoyed it, too, including one dad who drove over with his wife and three sons from Wichita.

“This is a great venue to come to,” Rocky Glenn said. “I think it’s great for the kids and adults. Kind of almost just a total family event.”