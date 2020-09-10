Fans, business owners excited for Kansas City Chiefs season opener Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Houston Texans in Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are new safety procedures and less people are able to buy tickets.

Still, fans are excited to see Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs hit the field for the first time since their Super Bowl win.

Dallas Garner-Lake was one of the thousands of fans who flocked to Kansas City for the Super Bowl parade and celebration back in February. For the season opener, however, Garner-Lake will be celebrating from home.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Garner-Lake said. “There’s another Super Bowl in the future. I think we have a great team. I think that they are all one big happy family and I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

Garner-Lake is watching from home, but she said she will be wearing her Mahomes Super Bowl jersey. She also bought one of the new championship flags for the occasion.

Local bar owners are hoping Chiefs fan will come out for the big game.

Bars in Shawnee County are operating at half capacity, that means a 130 person max for Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill. Owner Mark Schonlaw is hoping Thursday will be a turning point.

“If I can get 100 people in here I’ll be ecstatic,” Schonlaw said. “We haven’t had 100 people in here since March.”

Schonlaw said he has four waitresses scheduled for Thursday.

He said this is the most he has had scheduled since March.

Along with the bar, he also has a party of 20 scheduled in one of his private rooms.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Houston Texas starting at 7:20 p.m. Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium and on KSNT.