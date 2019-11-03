Fans enjoy friendly competition at Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s been around for more than 100 years. The Sunflower Showdown is one of the longest ongoing rivalries in college sports.

On Saturday, for the first time since 2009, Memorial Stadium in Lawrence was sold out as KU took on K-State for the Sunflower Showdown.

While it’s the action on the field that most fans look forward to each year, others just enjoy the friendly yet competitive atmosphere.

“The sunflower showdown is all about meeting together and taking all K-State and KU fans together and having a great time enjoying our festivities, food, beer, wine, whatever we can bring,” said KU fan Ronald Bolz.

While KU and K-State are considered rivals, that didn’t stop fans from enjoying the game with one another.



Some fans said it makes the rivalry more fun when you and your friends are on opposite sides.



Whether it’s making a friendly wager or just earning bragging rights, some fans say it’s all a part of the experience.

“It’s always fun playing KU, trying to get bragging rights,” said K-State fan Kendall Rau. “You know, in basketball, they always kind of beat us, but football is our sport. So, we always try to beat the hawks.”

“It’s pretty cool this year,” said K-State fan Carson Lane. “The stadium is split half and half, so it’s cool to see both teams going at it.”

While the Wildcats got the win over the Jayhawks, KU fans said they’re looking forward to future match ups with the cats.