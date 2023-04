KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)– Fans are flooding the streets of Kansas City, Mo. to celebrate the 2023 NFL Draft.

Not only are Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance, Dallas Cowboys fans are there, as well as some well-dressed Minnesota Vikings fan who took a first time trip down to KC.

Check out the interview above about why fans said they enjoy events like this as a way to see a new town, and cheer on their teams as they introduce some new faces.