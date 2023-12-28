TOPEKA (KSNT) – KU football returned home on Wednesday after an exciting bowl game win.

The team flew back into Forbes Field in Topeka. The Jayhawks were welcomed home to the sound of the school’s fight song and applause.

This comes after KU beat UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game in Arizona. Head Coach Lance Leipold says it’s great to end the season on a high note.

“We had a great trip, a well-run bowl, the players had a great experience, and to close it out with a win like that with some exciting plays and big plays by a lot of different guys,” Leipold said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this football team and where this program’s at.”

This was KU’s first bowl win since the Orange Bowl in 2008.