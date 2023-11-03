TOPEKA (KSNT)- In 27 News’ Farm Focus segment, 27 News Meteorologist Becky Taylor is highlighting agricultural events and small farms across the area.

This week 27 News is highlighting Dragonfly Farm in Berryton, KS.

Dragonfly Farm is run by Susan and Andy Theroff along with their daughter Birgitte. They produce artisanal foods like jams and jellies, personal care products and even sell unique artwork made by Susan all in their on-site farm store.

Visitors can schedule a time to take a tour of their farm and spend time with the many animals all while learning about how they are cared for. Dragonfly Farm is also hosting a Holiday Open House during the first weekend of December for people to come and see the farm and to get a jump-start on holiday shopping.

For more information on Dragonfly Farm, you can follow them on their Facebook page.