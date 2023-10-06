TOPEKA (KSNT)- In 27 News’ Farm Focus segment, 27 News Meteorologist Becky Taylor is highlighting agricultural events and small farms across the area

This week 27 News is highlighting Hidden Hill Farms in Auburn, KS.

Hidden Hill Farms is run by Angela and RJ Dake. They produce grass-fed and finished cattle, pastured poultry, seasonal vegetables, and honey. Hidden Hill Farms is also a designated Monarch Waystation and offers a guest house for rent on the property for weekend getaways or events.

The Dakes are passionate about regenerative agriculture and providing high quality produce for their local community.

Hidden Hill Farms is also a participant in this year’s Kaw Valley Farm Tour happening this weekend. It features over 30 area farms and allows members of the community to sample produce and meet their local farmers.

For more information on Hidden Hill Farms, you can follow them on their Facebook page or check out their website. For tickets and more information about the Kaw Valley Farm Tour, visit their webpage.