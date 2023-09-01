TOPEKA (KSNT)- In 27 News’ new segment, Farm Focus, 27 News Meteorologist Becky Taylor is highlighting agricultural events and small farms across the area

This week KSNT News is highlighting Milk & Honey Creamery.

Milk & Honey Creamery is run by April Nusz. She has about 40 goats and 16 of them are currently in milk. With the milk from the goats, she makes different types of cheeses such as soft cheese and cheese curds.

But, this is not the only thing they do. They are also beekeepers. On the farm, they have about nine hives in their apiary.

Lately, there has been a big push to shop locally because it helps the mom-and-pop businesses that benefit in really meaningful ways. In April’s case, her daughter, Emily, gets to do activities that she normally wouldn’t.

If you would like to catch April and the Milk & Honey Creamery head to the Breadbasket Farmer’s Market every Saturday at West Ridge Mall starting at 7:30 a.m.

You can also make an appointment to go to the farm directly. For more information visit the Milk & Honey Creamery Facebook page.