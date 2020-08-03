Farmers encourage people to shop local during National Farmers Market Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local farmers are encouraging people to shop local, especially during this time.

The week of August 2nd is National Farmers Market Week, a period of time dedicated to shopping from local vendors.

Dan Brunin of St. Marys has sold produce for 24 years, making up about 15% of his income, he said.

People should buy local produce because they know where it came from, and that it’s fresh, Brunin said.

However, the experience is an additional advantage.

“You get to talk to a lot of different people and hear a lot of stories, recipes, and the things that go along with it,” Brunin said.

The Downtown Topeka Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.