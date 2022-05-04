TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is looking to gain more farmers to help supply seniors with locally-sourced produce and goods.

In order to become a farmer who does this, people need to go through a quick, one-hour training course online.

Courtney Koenig is the program manager. She said that every year they always see a continued interest in farmers in the community wanting to provide nutritious and locally sourced food to seniors.

May 4th at 5 p.m. is the date and time of the online course. If you can’t make that date, courses will also be offered on May 16th and May 24th.

If you want to sign up for the online course, click here.