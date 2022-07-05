TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular fast-food chain is launching a fundraiser to help support a nonprofit that benefits the health and well-being of children and their families.

McDonald’s restaurants in Topeka will participate in Sleeves for Support. The program allows local McDonald’s locations to donate proceeds to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. These sleeves are available for purchase as of July 4 at $5 apiece, while supplies last.

The fundraiser was developed through a partnership with Coca-Cola. It will help collect funding for RMHC through the sale of the insulated beverage sleeves.

“We’re excited to continue working with our partners at Coca-Cola on this program to help our community give back to RMHC through our restaurants,” said local McDonald’s Owner and Operator, Kevin Dobski. “Witnessing the positive impact this had on Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House last year was heartwarming, and our customers loved the sleeves due to keeping their drinks cold in extremely hot weather – so I believe it’s a win for everyone!”

Additionally, Topeka McDonald’s locations will also give back via the Round-Up RMHC program. Patrons can round up their order to the nearest dollar. Another fundraising opportunity is the Penny Per Happy Meal initiative. A portion of every Happy Meal sold and change collected through the RMHC Donation boxes goes to the charity.

“We really appreciate the love our community shows us through participating in the Sleeves for Support program put on by our local McDonald’s restaurants,” said Mindee Reece, CEO & Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. “Our local McDonald’s owners and operators are always helping us fulfill our mission of providing a ‘home-away-from-home’ for families with critically ill children receiving medical treatment, and we cannot thank them enough.”

People can participate in the Sleeves for Support program by visiting any local McDonald’s restaurant. They can buy a soft drink for $1 to go with the sleeve.