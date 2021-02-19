Fat Shack coming to Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas will be getting its third Fat Shack location, and it is coming to central Topeka.

Fat Shack is excited to share that in early 2021 we will bring to you our third Kansas location, fifth Texas location, and first location in GA & NV! Our franchisees in these regions have signed leases and we have begun development in each market. These openings will increase Fat Shack’s footprint to 26 locations across 9 states. Fat Shack, December 2020

The restaurant chain already has locations in Lawrence and Manhattan. The next location will be at 1418 SW Lane Street in the Central Park neighborhood. KSNT did attempt to contact the Fat Shack, but have not received word yet about a timeline for an opening.

Fat Shack opened its first store in 2010 in New Jersey, then moved to Colorado in 2011 where the wing and burger restaurant took off.

Fat Shack has 22 locations in 10 states.

On Dec. 15, 2020 Fat Shack opened its second Kansas location in Lawrence.