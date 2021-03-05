Fat Shack looking to hire staff, open in Topeka mid-March

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The College Hill neighborhood is soon going to have a new restaurant. Fat Shack is getting ready to open at 1418 SW Lane Street near Washburn University.

Christian Smith is one of the owners of the Topeka Fat Shack. He said they are mostly done with construction on their new location.

“We’ve got a little more work for the floors and putting TVs up, hopefully by the middle of next week we’ll be food ready so we can get an order for food and start training late next week.” Owner Christian Smith

Opening a restaurant is always a project, especially during a pandemic. Smith said they’ve received a lot of support with their other restaurants. He said they are proud that they have not laid off any workers due to the pandemic and are excited to expand.

Smith said they plan to start hiring staff next week. He said they plan to train that staff at their Fat Shack in Manhattan while the Topeka location is being finished.

Fat Shack in Topeka is currently expected to open for business on March 17 or 18.