TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day.

Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, but are also concerned with the safety on 37th St.

“He meant everything to me and my family,” Joynt’s mother Tania Rogers said. “He was my heart, I mean he was my baby child, my baby boy. I have a grandson that’s never going to get to know him, totally missed out on him, and it’s probably the hardest part.”

The crash left Brett dead and two others injured. Topeka Police told 27 News they’ve responded to two other crashes this year on that stretch of road where Joynt crashed, and neighbors say what they’ve seen has them scared.

“These three houses right here have seen its days of accidents,” Topeka resident Chester Childs said. “And we’re getting to the point now where it’s not safe to even be in the front yard.”

Brett’s mother Tania says she never saw something like this coming, but the community support has been incredible.

“I never had life insurance on my child because I never planned on burying my child,” Rogers said. “So, everybody has been very helpful, and very supportive, and I thank everybody for just even saying kind words. I mean, all of that means a lot.”

A Go Fund Me has been created to help Brett’s family with the funeral expenses. As for the safety of the street, TPD says it collaborates with the City to continuously evaluate the safety of Topeka roads.