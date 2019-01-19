Man hit, killed while crossing street in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police say a pedestrian was killed as he was crossing the street on Friday evening.
Police say two men were crossing Topeka Blvd. were reportedly in the middle of the intersection, when one of the men was hit by a Ford F-150 shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Officers say the weather was transitioning from moderate rain to snow at the time of deadly crash.
The northbound lanes of Topeka Blvd. from 6th to 8th streets will be closed for the next several hours.
Police have yet to name the man, but said he was 53-years-old.
No criminal activity was suspected.
Entertainment
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Perdue recalls chicken nuggets: wood contamination
- Congress to probe report that Trump directed lawyer...
- Shutdown reaches Day 28 as Trump, Pelosi feud heats...
- FBI: Man wanted to attack White House with antitank...
- Bull rider dies after being stomped in competition