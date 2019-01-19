TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police say a pedestrian was killed as he was crossing the street on Friday evening.

Police say two men were crossing Topeka Blvd. were reportedly in the middle of the intersection, when one of the men was hit by a Ford F-150 shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Officers say the weather was transitioning from moderate rain to snow at the time of deadly crash.

The northbound lanes of Topeka Blvd. from 6th to 8th streets will be closed for the next several hours.

Police have yet to name the man, but said he was 53-years-old.

No criminal activity was suspected.