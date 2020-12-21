Fatal crash in Lyon County takes 2 lives

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were killed in Lyon County Saturday after a head-on crash on K103, 1/2 mile southeast of Neosho Rapids.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Cherokee northbound on K130 crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Ford F150 in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were killed.

Dorene Kay Metzger, 77, of Gridley was driving the Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the F150, Stephen Skelton, 80, was taken to Wesley Medical Center, but later died.

Both were alone in their vehicles and according to officials they were both wearing seat belts.