FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of Pawnee Road. The Kia sideswiped a Dodge vehicle towing a trailer and then spun into the west ditch. The Dodge continued north and went into the east ditch.

The driver of the Kia, 50-year-old Tina M. Milburn of Sedalia, Missouri, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt. The 50-year-old male driver and 52-year-old female passenger of the Dodge suffered minor injuries.