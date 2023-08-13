Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the number of homicides in Topeka this year. We regret the error.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested for a deadly stabbing in southeast Topeka Sunday afternoon.

According to Topeka Police Department, Stephanie Miller, 43 of Topeka, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a 911 call of a possible stabbing, around 2:34 p.m., in the 2500 block of SE Ohio. When police arrived, they found Lois Brown, 92, of Topeka, with life-threatening stab wounds. Brown was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

This is Topeka’s 21st homicide of 2023. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.