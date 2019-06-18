Fatal wreck closes 21st St. Monday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A two-vehicle wreck on 21st St. and Washington St. left one dead and another in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Topeka Police responded to the crash around 3:03 p.m. and found the driver and passenger of one vehicle with serious injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital where the driver was later pronounced dead. The passenger remains in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was the only occupant of the car and was not injured.

TPD has closed SE 21st St. from SE Virginia Ave. to SE Kentucky Ave, and may have closed side streets as well.

This is an ongoing investigation, and officers are asking that the public avoid the area.