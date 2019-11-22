Fatal wrecks among several accidents on icy Kansas roads

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KSNW) – Icy roads are causing accidents across much of Kansas, including two fatal wrecks.

Slick roads were common across central and western Kansas on Friday, creating black ice that caused dozens of accidents and several injuries.

Trooper Ben Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol says two people died in central Kansas.

Terra D. Davis, a 44-year-old La Crosse woman, died when she lost control of her car, which spun and struck a jeep on U.S. 183

In Reno County, Buhler teacher Jory Konrade died in a crash.

Gardner says bridges and overpasses are particularly treacherous. He urged motorists to avoid travel if possible. For those who must get out, he urged them to wear seatbelts, slow down on bridges and overpasses, and leave extra room between cars.