POTTAWATOMIE (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego on Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were sent to the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Airport Road in Pottawatomie County around 5:30 p.m. At least one person has reportedly been killed in the crash.

More information will be updated here as it becomes available.