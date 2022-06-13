TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people who died in a car crash on Monday in Jefferson County have been identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to a KHP crash log, Thomas Mika, 61, and Gerald Counter, 73, both of Topeka, died in a car crash at 3:40 p.m. on June 13 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by Mika and traveling northbound on Kansas Highway 4 East, left the road to the right, over corrected and re-entered the road. The Ford then crossed left of center and rammed a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Counter, that was traveling southbound on K4 West. The Ford overturned and Mika was ejected. Both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.

A second occupant of the Chevrolet, a 58-year-old man, was also injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital. Mika was recorded as not wearing his seat belt while Counter did have his on.