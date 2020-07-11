Father of 3-year-old KCK girl booked into jail after daughter found dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The father of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen has been booked into jail just hours after his daughter was found dead in Kansas City, Kansas.

Howard Jansen III has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse of unknown circumstances and first-degree murder, according to booking logs. The 29-year-old has not been formally charged.

KCK police said Olivia’s body was found Friday not far from 34th and Steele Road after police got a tip about a body near a trail. The area is just on the other side of Interstate 635 from where police searched most of the day.

Police issued an AMBER Alert Friday morning after Olivia’s father walked into the KCK Police Department and reported her missing.

