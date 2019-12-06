FBI asking for public’s help in latest Family Dollar robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The FBI is needing the public’s help looking into yet another business robbery in Topeka.

The agency released several surveillance pictures Friday. Police said a man robbed the Family Dollar at 21st and Adams in Topeka just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The man may have left the scene in what is described as a possible gold or silver SUV.

The FBI believes the man may also be involved in a string of other robberies around town. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for these robberies.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the FBI Topeka Office at (785) 231-1700 or the FBI Kansas City Division at (816) 512-8200.