FBI looking in Kansas, nationwide for violent protesters

A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in flames, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have joined the nationwide search for violent protesters in the local area.

The FBI announced Monday morning that it will be actively seeking information on people who are inciting violence during peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd.

“We are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law,” the FBI said in its news release.

The FBI emphasized that the peaceful protests are protected by the first amendment, however, “violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property” interferes with these peaceful demonstrations, the FBI said.

The Kansas City FBI is one of 56 FBI field offices in the country seeking information on violent acts. This office covers not just Kansas City, but the entire state of Kansas and the western district of Missouri.

“We just wanted to get that release out to let people know we are seeking information, and if they see anything please let us know,” Kansas City FBI Public Affairs specialist Bridget Patton said.

The release also asked for tips or digital media to help identify those who are taking violent actions. Information can be submitted at fbi.gov/violence, or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).