The FBI is investigating numerous active shooter reports that were received in schools in Kansas and Missouri. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas.

The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday:

The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. Bridget Patton, FBI public affairs specialist/media representative

According to the FBI, swatting is defined as the use of technology to deceptively cause a heightened emergency and law enforcement response.

Both Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka and Wichita North High School had active shooter threats reported to local law enforcement. However, no active shooters were found in either instances.

A Kansas City-area high school also received a threat on Thursday that prompted a police presence in the morning hours. Another school in St. Louis also received a police response after reports came in that someone armed with a rifle was attacking students.