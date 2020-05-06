FBI offering $5,000 reward for information on 2018 bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The FBI announced Wednesday it’s offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information of an unsolved bank robbery.

The Kaw Valley Bank at 6831 SW 29th St. in Topeka was robbed around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29, 2018, according to the FBI.

Officials are looking for the suspect, who’s described as a black man, 6’1″ to 6’4″ and around 300 pounds. They said he was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with “GAP” written across the jacket, dark colored pants, white tennis shoes and a nylon drawstring style bag over his head covering his face.

Photo from FBI

Photo from FBI

Photo from FBI

The FBI said the man entered the secure teller area of the bank, verbally demanded cash and threatened a weapon, but didn’t show one. He then drove off with money in what was described as a dark blue or black Chevy Malibu with tinted windows and stock silver rims that was parked in the Dillons grocery store parking lot next door.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI Topeka office at (785) 231-1700 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.