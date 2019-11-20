FBI offering reward for string of Topeka robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The FBI is offering a reward to find people involved in multiple commercial robberies that are believed to be related.

The robberies happened between July and November of this year at convenience stores, gas stations and dollar stores in the greater Topeka area.

July 20, 2019

Kwik Shop at 1107 SW 6th St. in Topeka

October 15, 2019

Dollar General at 1001 SW Fairlawn Rd in Topeka

October 15, 2019

Dollar General at 1001 SW Fairlawn Rd. in Topeka

The FBI said a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

The suspects are described as three black men approximately 5’5″ to 5’10”, skinny build, wearing dark-colored clothing and gloves. A Halloween mask or bandana was used to cover their faces. In all the robberies, the suspects entered the stores, showed a weapon and demanded cash.

The FBI said to not confront these people but to contact law enforcement as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the FBI Topeka Office at (785) 231-1700 or the FBI Kansas City Division at (816) 512-8200.