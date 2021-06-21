FBI: Skeletal remains identified as El Dorado man

CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, working with the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department and Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department, found and identified remains found on the county line as those of 40-year-old Waylon Fort.

Fort was from El Dorado and authorities do not believe the death involved foul play.

On Monday morning, April 26, just before noon, the KBI was asked by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office to investigate human skeletal remains near Highway 9 and County Road 757, east of Beloit, Kan.

Due to advanced decomposition DNA samples had to be obtained from family members for proper identification.