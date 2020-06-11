FBI, U.S. Attorney announce $100,000 reward in cold case of Alonzo Brooks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A $100,000 reward has been offered in the cold case investigation of Alonzo Brooks.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister and FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

McAllister said they recently found new leads in the cold case that caused them to reopen the investigation.

Brooks attended a party near Lacygne on the night of April 3, 2004. His mom, Maria Ramirez, told KSNT News in 2004 a friend drove him to the party, but he left after someone challenged him to a fight. Shortly after his disappearance, family members found Brooks’ boots and hat along a nearby creek.

Family and friends found Brooks’ body in the beginning of May, not far from where the party took place, according to McAllister. He also said an autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death.

Many people said Brooks was targeted because of his race.

On April 2019, the Department of Justice and FBI renewed the investigation into Brooks’ death and McAllister said this is still an active investigation.

Langan said the FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 to anyone who has information about Brooks’ disappearance.