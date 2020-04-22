FDA approves at-home coronavirus testing kit, KDHE sees future benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first at-home tests for coronavirus.

They’re called Pixel by LabCorp. The tests allow people to collect nasal swab samples at home and mail them in for results. People will need to have a doctor’s order to get one.

It will cut down on the amount of personal protective equipment hospitals need just to administer tests to potentially sick patients.

Kansas’ top doctor, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, said he thinks it’s a good idea from a safety standpoint at the governor’s press conference on Wednesday.

“It does a couple of things with people that would have concern about COVID infections, it keeps them out of emergency rooms and it keeps them out of harms way from catching the infection so I think it’s a good idea,” he said.

But for Dr. Norman, the question remains how long the results will take to get back to the patients and providers.

According to the FDA, LabCorp will make the tests available in most states in the coming weeks.